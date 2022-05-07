Call the Midwife season 11 episode 8: Will Dr. Turner, Sister Julienne die?

With Call the Midwife season 11 episode 8, otherwise known as the big finale, airing this weekend, you have to be concerned. Writer Heidi Thomas has set up one of the most dramatic episodes we’ve ever seen to end off a season, and it is one that could put multiple characters in jeopardy.

As a matter of fact, the new PBS promo below identifies just how dangerous the situation is for Dr. Turner and Sister Julienne! A train accident is going to force Nonnatus to mobilize like never before, pooling as many resources as possible to help them out. Of course, not everyone is going to learn about this right away, which is going to make things all the more devastating when they find out!

One other person who could be incredibly important in this episode is Timothy Turner, who could be wrestling with a lot of regret. A situation like this is often when you start to put your entire life into perspective, and realize that certain things do not matter anywhere near as much as you once thought.

Will there be a cliffhanger at the end of the story? We wouldn’t rule it out, but in general this is a show that tends to tie together a lot of loose ends and in general, we expect that this is probably going to be the case here, as well. At least we know there’s another Christmas Special, and a season 12, coming no matter what. The BBC and PBS have committed to this world in a way few other networks do, and absolutely we are grateful for that.

