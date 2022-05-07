New Amsterdam season 4 finale spoilers: Will Max, Helen get married?

Is there a chance for a romantic Max – Helen wedding during the upcoming New Amsterdam season 4 finale? We obviously don’t want to get our hopes up, but it does at least seem like there’s a chance of it happening. How else are we meant to interpret some of the latest news that is out there?

According to a new report coming in from TV Insider, Freema Agyeman and Ryan Eggold’s characters could be having an “intimate wedding” on the upcoming May 24 episode once Helen returns from London. However, something major could end up standing in the way. To be specific, we’re talking here about a “major hurricane heading for New York City.” Is that the sort of thing that will keep her flight from landing in the city? Or, will Max be knee-deep taking care of patients? Could his own life by in jeopardy?

We know that this is a lot of questions, but in general we’ve seen from these finales that we have to be prepared for pretty-much anything. We’re expecting a lot of drama from start to finish here as some of these characters brace for difficult circumstances and things they can’t possibly predict.

Also, we have to go ahead and anticipate some sort of cliffhanger here! The writers for New Amsterdam have known for a long time that they are going to have a season 5, so they never had to worry about tying up every loose end here. That will be more of a job for the end of season 5, given that this is going to be the end of the road for the series. The final season is also going to be a little bit shorter at just 13 episodes.

