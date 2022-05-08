Is Power Book IV: Force new tonight on Starz? Are we priming ourselves to dive back into the world of Tommy Egan? There’s so much to resolve in here at the moment, and also so many people who are probably gonna pay after the events of the season 1 finale.

If there is a singular word we’d use to describe season 2 right now, it’s “vengeance.” The death of Liliana is going to hit Tommy hard — she trusted him, and she helped him build something he never fully had. He’s going to want to get back at those who hurt him, but the problem is him not knowing who said person is for now. (We know it’s Claudia, and this is going to be a fun thing to watch out for coming up.)

Unfortunately, there is no new episode of Force tonight, and nor will there be for the next few months. We know we’re on the road to getting more of the series, and the next few months could present some more updates when it comes to casting. Gary Lennon has taken over the role as showrunner, and we tend to believe that he’ll send Tommy down some interesting roads.

Of course, we do think that revenge for Tommy comes in many forms. A part of it will have to do with him working to get back at who killed Liliana, but it’s also going to be reconstructing an empire once again. This time, he’s probably going to steer clear of stuff like Dahlia, where he was reliant on a chemist in order to make the product. This is a chance to go back to what he knows a little bit better, something that’s been his bread and butter for so many years.

