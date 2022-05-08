Is Outlander new tonight on Starz? What sort of great stories can we expect next from Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and the rest of the cast?

There are a few different things to talk through here, but let’s start with the straight facts: There is no new episode of the show tonight. There also won’t be one for the next several months. Last week served as the season 6 finale, and what a way to go out!

For everyone out there wondering why there weren’t twelve episodes in season 6, the simple answer is that originally, there was going to be! The plan ultimately changed a little bit, and the four episodes that we were meant to see at the end of this season will be moved over to season 7, which is currently in production. That season will now have sixteen episodes.

We wish we could give you some sort of exact return date for the series right now but unfortunately, there is none to report. We’re just crossing our fingers right now and hoping that we’ll see the show back early next year, at the very latest. Because we are seeing a split-season most likely where they air the show in two batches of eight, it should give Starz a little bit more flexibility as to when they want to air things.

Just go ahead and prepare now for a heck of an action-packed story. We imagine the new season will pick up almost immediately where we left off, where we learn a little more about how Jamie, Ian, and others are able to free Claire. From there, we will shift into the American Revolution, which at this point appears to be right around the corner. We know that the writers took their time to get to this point, but this was very-much true to history. The war did not come over night; there were a lot of moving parts and reasons why things got to this point over time.

