The Blacklist season 9 episode 20: Is Marvin Gerard behind Liz’s death?

As you prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 20 on NBC this coming Friday, there is a big question to wonder: Is a big Marvin Gerard reveal coming? Is it inevitable at this point that he is behind the death of Elizabeth Keen?

For the time being, we should note that nothing is 100% confirmed. However, it’s pretty darn easy to understand why there’s so much attention around Fisher Stevens’ character.

First and foremost, consider what we know now following season 9 episode 19: Whoever is behind all this has access to some of Reddington’s accounts. They are as intimately involved in his organization as one can get. We already knew that this person was able to orchestrate things on the fly, has money, and also plenty of resources. We think that Marvin has all of that.

Most importantly, though, he’s got a LOT of motive. Remember that he never wanted Liz to run Reddington’s empire, and he made that stance clear for a while. When Reddington tortured him thinking that he was a traitor, that may have pushed him further to get Liz out of the picture. She stirred up so much trouble for what was previously a pretty stable organization. He can see why he would want that to change.

Here’s the problem that Marvin faces now: How can he get out of this? The simple answer is pretty simple: Saving his own hide. We don’t think he wants to hurt Reddington in any way, but he’s now in total self-preservation mode. He may not be able to salvage anything so instead, he has to protect himself.

Do you think that Marvin Gerard is the Big Bad for The Blacklist season 9?

