Blue Bloods season 12 finale: Did Baez adopt a baby?

Tonight’s Blue Bloods season 12 finale contained a number of big moments — as a matter of matter of fact, there was a huge one for Maria Baez!

We’ll admit that coming into this episode, we never even considered the possibility of her adopting a baby. Yet, as a result of her new case with Danny, she ended up in a position that just felt right for her. The poor infant did not have any other family that stepped forward, and she came to a realization that she could be a great moment. We love how Danny learned the news, and the conversation he had with her after the fact. Being a single parent can be challenging, and while Danny had Linda when Sean and Jack were young, he’s lived life as a single dad for some time. He can offer her whatever tips that he possibly can.

What we love about this ending is rather simple: It was heartwarming! This is something that this show has a tendency to do a really good job at, as they often steer away from traditional cliffhangers and into things designed more to make you smile. It was lovely to see Baez discover that this was something that she wanted, and it sets the stage for a lot of great stories for her moving into season 13.

Let’s put it this way: We don’t always get a lot of Baez’s personal life on the show. Yet, that could change now courtesy of her being a mom! It’s another wrinkle to her character and when you add this to Erin’s decision to run for DA, it feels like this was a pretty spectacular finale for some of the women on the show.

What did you think about Baez’s events during the Blue Bloods season 12 finale?

Do you want to see Baez as a parent in season 13? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

