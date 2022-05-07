Blue Bloods season 12 finale: Is Erin running for District Attorney?

Through much of the Blue Bloods season 12 finale on CBS, it felt pretty clear that the writers were setting something up for Erin Reagan. There was all of this tension between Frank and DA Kimberley Crawford, and it looked as though there were more reasons than ever for Bridget Moynahan’s character to run for the office.

Could she be a DA and still Frank’s daughter at the same time? She may not have realized it, but she proved that she was capable when she told Crawford that at work, she was not operating with her father’s best interest in mind. She was doing her job, and there were no major conflicts. Simultaneously, Crawford was out in the press blasting Frank and making it clear that it was time for him to leave.

Here’s where things get a little surprising: Erin told Frank that she didn’t plan to run for the office, mostly because she was afraid she wouldn’t win. She then jokingly blamed her dad, saying it was the result of her being raised with three brothers.

Then, at the end of the episode, she reversed course and made the move official: She’s running! She showed confidence in herself and her abilities and so long as she has the support of her family, she’s unbeatable. It’s one of the reasons why she invited Anthony to family dinner — she wanted to make sure that he wasn’t left out, and he got to hear the announcement straight from her lips.

Fingers crossed, we hope that there are some opportunities to really pay this story off in season 13! We want to see Erin running, while dealing with the ins and outs of what’s sure to be a tough campaign.

Related – Get some more news on when Blue Bloods season 13 could premiere

What did you think about the events of the Blue Bloods season 12 finale?

Do you want to see Erin become the District Attorney down the road? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







