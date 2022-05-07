Tonight, the Magnum PI season 4 finale arrived with the potential to deliver on a number of big surprises. Take, for example, the status of Magnum and Higgins’ relationship.

Did the character tell Thomas how she really felt in the episode? We clearly hoped that she would, since it was clearly weighing on her. She wanted to early on, but she didn’t when she realize that Lia was there. Yet, at the end of the episode she made it clear that she had feelings for her — she tried to deny them, but she just recognized that she couldn’t anymore.

So what was Thomas’ response? He admitted that he had feelings too, and that he tried to ask her out the day before. It just didn’t happen because of Cole. They recognized that there was a BIG risk that would come from the two of them getting together and that could have been enough to stop then from making the next step. They even admitted that they probably “shouldn’t” go there.

Yet, did they anyway? The answer to that is a resounding YES. They kissed! It’s hard to know what the future holds, but this is a fantastic start. It’s also something that feels earned after such a long period of time. It’s also a perfect way to drop the hammer to make us all the more eager for a season 5 renewal down the road.

As for what else we learned tonight, Katsumoto was suspended without pay after he did “what he had to” after his ex-wife Beth was kidnapped. He recognized that he’d probably lose his job and in the end, he was okay with that and at peace with his decision — even if it was a hard one for him to make.

