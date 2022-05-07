Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to get some great laughs from the show after a lengthy hiatus?

While we can’t exactly guarantee laughs at the moment, we can go at least say this: There is going to be a new episode in just a matter of hours! This is one we’re absolutely excited for, as it features Benedict Cumberbatch as the host and Arcade Fire as the musical guest. We’ve seen the Doctor Strange star appear on the show before, but this is probably his most high-profile appearance. After all, this episode is airing the same weekend that his new movie premiered in theaters!

We’ll be the first to admit that we didn’t love Benedict’s first go-around as host, but that isn’t due to anything that he did. Instead, it’s tied more toward the material that he had. We’re hoping for some surprising stuff that is super-goofy and (pun intended) strange. We also just hope that he’s going to be in the bulk of the show. Because he had to juggle this and a publicity tour for Doctor Strange, we’re not sure that he had the easiest schedule in the world to navigate.

Beyond tonight’s new episode, we know that there’s a lot of other great stuff coming, as well. It was announced recently that the May 14 show is going to be hosted by Selena Gomez and will feature Post Malone as a musical guest. Selena is currently starring on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and we’re still shocked that she has not hosted the show before.

There’s one episode coming beyond the May 14 one, and that is slated to be the season finale. There’s no host announced yet for the May 21 episode, but let’s cross our fingers for either a super-big name or potentially an alumni. The latter would be appropriate when you think about the possibility that some cast members will leave at the end of the season.

What do you want to see on Saturday Night Live tonight with Benedict Cumberbatch?

