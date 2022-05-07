Queens canceled, season 2 not happening at ABC

While the following news may not come as a great shock, it could be sad for a lot of people to hear: There is no Queens season 2 coming to ABC.

The news was revealed late Friday in May, otherwise known as when networks like to announce their cancellations so that they’ll be quickly buried over the weekend. This show was one of the worst-performing programs on network TV this year, save for ones on The CW and Promised Land, which was already shipped off to Hulu. It just couldn’t garner any traction, despite it having a solid lead-in via The Bachelorette in the fall.

Queens did at least end on a reasonably positive note, with many of the characters hitting the stage for an epic performance. There are questions as to who was under that fourth spotlight — and now, we’ll never know. Insofar as cliffhangers go, there were bigger ones that we’re going to see across the TV schedule. Prepare to have your heart pulled out somewhere.

Is it possible that Hulu or someone else could pick this show up? While anything is theoretically possible, we wouldn’t expect it to transpire. We’ve seen streaming services pick up canceled shows before but typically, they are ones that have larger fan followings and, at times, longer runs. Queens had a short, standard run for a one-season series.

Are more cancellations coming today?

Possibly, so stay tuned for more on that! If not today, we could see some of them trickle in over the next week as we prepare for networks to fully announce their fall schedules before too long. ABC is likely picking up a number of first-year shows as well, and we expect one of them to be the spin-off for The Rookie featuring Niecy Nash.

