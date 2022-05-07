The Blacklist season 9 episode 19: Is Morgan dead?

Tonight, The Blacklist season 9 episode 19 killed another member of Team Reddington, and this one hurts for longtime fans.

In the closing minutes of the episode, James Spader’s character made it clear that Morgan, a part of his protective detail, died as a result of the building explosion. He’s never been a huge part of the show in terms of lines, but his presence has coursed through a number of seasons.

We should note here that Morgan and Chuck (another one of Reddington’s bodyguards) were named seemingly in reference to another NBC show in Chuck, which featured characters of the same name. We liked to think of that as our favorite shows joining forces in some way.

Will there be a lot more said about Morgan beyond the start of this episode? Probably not, mostly because he never made THAT big of an impression. Yet, for Reddington losing him is a big deal. It’s another person chipped away because of whoever is trying to get at him. Our feeling is that the person behind “Mr. Kaplan” and these other plots right now is the same person who is responsible for Liz’s death and ultimately, they are trying to keep Reddington from learning the truth. Maybe their motives are sinister; meanwhile, it’s also possible they’re just trying to save their own butt. That’s why we’ve theorized over time that it could be Marvin pulling a lot of the strings here in the end.

