Big Sky season 2 episode 17 promo: Where is Travis? Scarlett’s revenge

As we prepare for Big Sky season 2 episode 17 on ABC next week, the good news is that Travis is still alive. The bad news, however, is that he may not stay that way forever!

Allow us to be the first to say that in a lot of ways, we’re still 100% shocked that this character is still out there. We’re talking here about a guy who has cheated death a number of times already. He may have Jenny and some other characters still looking for him, but we don’t think that the penultimate episode of the season is when a beam of light is going to shine down from the heavens. Instead, we have a feeling that all of this drama and chaos is going to continue as we enter the finale.

Speaking of drama and chaos, you don’t have to look any further than Scarlett for some of that! We know that she still wants revenge for what happened with Ronald earlier this season, and she’s got all of her attention focused on Cassie. The promo below features the character making a call Cassie’s way, indicating that some really bad stuff could happen to her, especially if she finds her way anywhere near Phoebe.

Is Scarlett’s story going to be paid off in the finale, or is this the plotline the writers are trying to extend a (possible) season 3? We could see it easily being the latter, mostly because Ronald has been around or tied to so many different things at this point. Plus, there could be something rather appealing about a significant threat lurking somewhere out there that Cassie and Jenny could have to contend with further down the road. Don’t rule that out…

