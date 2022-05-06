Magnum PI season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS? The latest

Following today’s big season 4 finale, can you expect a Magnum PI season 5 renewal at CBS? Or, are we at the end of the road? There’s a lot what we want to talk through about not just the show’s future, but what the network is doing with timing these announcements.

First things first, we gotta note that at the time of this writing, CBS has not confirmed that another season is coming. However, they also haven’t canceled it. We’re a little surprised by all of this, but we’re not altogether sure it is some sign of concern. Star Jay Hernandez has noted on a number of occasions now that he’s confident it is going to come back, so we’re going to take his word for it for the time being.

While we know that this show is not the highest-rated one on the network by any means, it’s also far from the worst. Its numbers are solid and, beyond just that, it also has a huge following the entire world over thanks to name recognition. The biggest reason for the renewal delay is probably due to the complicated ownership of the show behind the scenes, where CBS Studios and NBCUniversal each have a piece of the pie. When that happens, it can lead to more complicated talks.

So when will season 5 premiere? Our feeling is that it will come out at some point in the fall if it’s renewed, most likely either the last week of September or the first week of March. We don’t see there being a big timeslot shift here, mostly because there’s no reason for that. It already performs quite well in a spot that traditionally, can be rather tough. There are, after all, a lot of viewers out there who prefer doing other things on Friday nights than watching TV.

Odds are, we’ll know of the show’s official status within the next couple of weeks. Stay tuned…

