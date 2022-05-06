Yellowjackets season 2: When could we learn more casting news?

We’re starting to get a clearer picture of the timeline for Yellowjackets season 2 — so with that, why not talk characters?

Earlier this week, executive producers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson noted that they are currently at work on the story, with the plan being to start up filming later this summer. We know that Showtime had previously said that they’d like to have new episodes on the air before the end of the year, but it remains to be seen if that is actually going to happen.

Since we know when production is going to start, it feels fair to estimate that come late summer/early fall, we’ll start to hear more about the first new additions to the story. Some castings the show will almost certainly keep quiet. However, there are some others that they may be a bit more public about. For example, we feel fairly confident that we’re going to be hearing something more about adult Lottie before we get far into the fall. The season 1 finale strongly indicated that she is still alive in the present, and that’s something the network can safely get away.

As for an adult Van, however, that’s a totally different story. There weren’t any other clear In Memoriams at the high-school reunion beyond Jackie’s, but there could have been a few that happened off-camera. That’s a part of the beauty of how that was done; they managed to keep a certain element of mystery there, and we’re excited to see how they move the show forward and revisit that scene if need be.

