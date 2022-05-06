Yellowstone season 5: Could someone else be leaving the ranch?

As we prepare for Yellowstone season 5, we already know of one longtime character who could be saying goodbye. Even though Jefferson White is set to still be a series regular (and Kathryn Kelly has been promoted), the idea is that Jimmy and Emily are going to leave for the 6666 ranch down in Texas. It was set up at the end of season 4, after all, and there’s been chatter for a good while about a spin-off set down south. (It still hasn’t been greenlit.)

So could someone else join them? What about Walker? There’s an interesting case to be made here, largely because Ryan Bingham’s character has worked at the ranch before. (This is one of the ways, after all, that the Four Sixes has been implanted into the show already.)

Speaking in a new interview with Pop Culture, here is what Bingham himself at the idea that his character would go back to work there down the road:

“I really don’t know. I think he’s been running from a lot of things in his past and not sure if he’d want to go back to where he just came from. So, I don’t know … I guess it would have to just depend on the incentives.”

Luckily, some of the actors could be getting a chance to see what’s coming for their characters soon enough! Remember that Yellowstone season 5 is kicking off production this month, and we’re hoping that the cast and crew will be sharing at least a handful of teases here and there to keep us excited. The 14-episode season will be split roughly in half, and we’d love to see the first batch of episodes before the summer winds down.

