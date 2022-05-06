Shark Tank preview: Pricklee, Pulp Pantry, Kawaii Lighting, and ooakshell

Pricklee, Pulp Pantry, Kawaii Lighting, and ooakshell are all coming to Shark Tank tonight — are you curious to learn more about them?

At the bottom of this article, we have spotlights of all four of the companies that could land an investment in the Tank, complete of course with links if you want to check any of them out. Before we get to that, though, let’s go ahead and share the official synopsis for the episode itself. We like to think that it does a good job setting the stage:

“1323” – Emma Grede, the CEO of fashion juggernaut Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, returns to the Tank in an all-new episode. An entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, is on a mission and presents her new way to snack with impact with her line of healthy treats utilizing recycled vegetable waste. Entrepreneurs from North Hollywood, California, pitch their simple and cute professional lighting product to help one look their best online; while entrepreneurs from Boston, Massachusetts, hope to refresh your life with their delicious, hydrating beverage filled with antioxidants and made from a common desert plant. An entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas, hopes the Sharks can wrap their head around her one-size-fits-all fashion accessory with multifunctional use on “Shark Tank,” airing FRIDAY, MAY 6 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

ooakshell – What makes this line of headlines different is their versatility: They can be worn with or without rings, and in a variety of different styles. The rings can also help to hold it in place, making it a far more convenient head accessory than what you’ve seen with similar items in the past.

Pulp Pantry – A really cool idea for a snack product, one designed to taste great while eliminating food waste. They are chips made effectively from vegetable juice pulp; it is taking something that would often go to waste, and making it instead into a healthy snack that comes in an array of flavors.

Pricklee – This is a superfruit beverage that stands out due to how it incorporates cactus water into a number of different flavors. Given that there are so many different beverages of this kind out there (including many coconut waters), it feels like this will be a good fit! Of course, some of it could depend heavily on taste.

Kawaii Lighting – The idea behind this brand is fairly simple: Bridging the gap between technology and cuteness. They offer products such as ring lights and microphones that are perfect for content creators or anyone needing to get themselves proper lighting and sound wherever. To go along with that, though, many of them are in fun, cute shapes or patterns.

