Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 20 chatter

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Are you going to be seeing season 4 episode 20 on the air in all of its glory tonight?

There is no real need to beat around the bush here — after all, the Jay Hernandez series is poised to be back on the air at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. Not only that, but “Close to Home” is the epic season finale! There’s a lot of big stuff you can prepare to see unfold tonight, whether it be something big on Magnum and Higgins’ relationship or a dangerous situation involving Katsumoto’s ex-wife. A lot of the stories from throughout the season are going to pay off in a huge way, and we’ve gotten a good sense already that there are going to be some cliffhangers. That’s of course tough, given that we haven’t heard about a season 5 renewal at the time of this writing.

Below, you can take a look at the full Magnum PI season 4 episode 20 synopsis if you want to learn more about the story ahead:

“Close to Home” – Magnum and Higgins take on a dangerous mission inside a high-security correctional center when a ruthless criminal abducts Katsumoto’s ex-wife, Beth. Also, T.C. rushes to help Rick when Suzy has unexpected pregnancy complications, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, May 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

There’s clearly a lot of drama that you’ll see throughout here, but we do think that things will be okay at least for Rick. After everything that he and Suzy have gone through so far this season, we have a hard time thinking that the writers are plotting out some sort of terribly-sad outcome for their story.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

What are you most interested in seeing when it comes to the Magnum PI season 4 finale tonight?

Are you crossing your fingers for a season 5? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







