Bosh: Legacy season 1 episode 5 air date: When’s it back on Freevee?

Following today’s four-episode premiere, do you want to know a little bit more about Bosch: Legacy season 1 episode 5? We more than understand! Also, we’re 100% happy to help.

The first thing that we should note here is that this new version of Bosch is ushering in a new era. It’s one of the flagship programs for Freevee, Amazon’s free streaming service formerly known as IMDb TV. It feels almost full-circle that it’s filling such a role here, given that the original Bosch was one of the flagship shows when Amazon was first entering the TV world. There’s a lot that is both similar and different about Legacy, and we personally like that they aren’t giving us all of the episodes at once. It gives the series time to build up demand, and we think that the binge-watching model is becoming more and more of a problem for Netflix with each passing week.

Here’s where things stand at the moment when it comes to the schedule: Episodes 5 and 6 are both going to be arriving next week, and they will be followed by episodes 7 and 8 on May 20. Finally, episodes 9 and 10 will arrive on May 27, which could be the perfect way to kick off Memorial Day Weekend. There aren’t too many details available on the rest of the season yet, but we really hope that Bosch: Legacy turns out to be a success. In an era where streaming services are becoming more and more out-of-reach (Netflix is over $15 a month for its most-popular plan at this point), we want Freevee to be something that lasts a long time.

As for other good news, did you know that there’s a season 2 for Bosch: Legacy already? That guarantees it will be sticking around for a good while.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bosch: Legacy

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bosch: Legacy season 1 episode 5, let alone the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Freevee.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







