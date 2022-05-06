Outer Range season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Amazon?

Following the events of the season 1 finale, can we expect an Outer Range season 2 over at Amazon? Or, are we now at the end of the road?

For the time being, let’s just say that there is a lot of ambiguity over the future and ultimately, you shouldn’t be that shocked about that. Amazon often takes a month or two after their finales to decide on the future of their shows, and we imagine that this is going to be the case for this supernatural Western, as well. They have such a robust library of movies and shows that they won’t renew something just for the sake of doing it; they want to ensure that there’s enough story to justify more, and that there are also viewers who are interested. They keep close watch on not just total viewership, but also retention and demand. The more people who see a finale, the more likely it is that it is brought back.

What complicates things slightly here is that the finale for Outer Range did tie together a lot of loose ends. Speaking in a new interview with Inverse, creator Brian Watkins notes that he is “grateful” that people want more of the show, but he did not confirm if there would be more. Instead, he encouraged viewers to check out season 1 again to firmly understand how much thoughts went into crafting it:

“You know if you, my sincerest hope is that is if you rewatch it, it reflects the mantra that I had started with the show and guides us making it. It’s that phrase, ‘Uphold the wonder.’ It’s our hope that these eight episodes really serve as a tinderbox for the imagination.”

Depending on the timing of a potential renewal, we suppose that it’s possible we could see more in either late 2022 or early 2023.

Following the finale today, do you want to see an Outer Range season 2 over at Amazon?

