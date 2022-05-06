Call Me Kat season 3: Do finale ratings boost renewal odds?

Is there going to be a Call Me Kat season 3 at Fox down the road? We know there are questions aplenty about it! Also, we think that the finale very much left the door open for that with a certain line of dialogue.

Yet, we’re not going to sit here and pretend that the Mayim Bialik comedy is anything short of a bubble show, with its ratings sagging off from its season 1 average. The biggest thing it has going for it is that Fox needs a lot of shows next season, given that they are losing two hours that it was previously giving to NFL football in the fall. They’ve also canceled The Big Leap already and the future is unclear for Our Kind of People.

So how did the finale fare? Does its performance help the season 3 cause? We can tell you that last night’s big episode (which featured a pretty satisfying ending for Kat, by the way) ended up drawing a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and around 1.64 million live viewers. These numbers are more or less in line with what we’ve seen the past few weeks, and we don’t think they really help or hurt the show’s cause. what may prove to be a little more important here is what Fox is seeing with their DVR and streaming viewership — if there are a lot of people watching after the fact, that aids the show significantly. On the flip side, it doesn’t seem like Bialik being one of the two hosts of Jeopardy! most of the past few months has done all that much for the ratings.

In the end, we’re going to be seeing Fox make a firm determination on the future here over the next few weeks — we’ll have more to share once things are official!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call Me Kat right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Call Me Kat season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around — there are more updates coming that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







