Blue Bloods season 13 premiere date hopes for Donnie Wahlberg, cast

Following tonight’s big finale, there’s one question to ponder: What will the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere date be on CBS? Here’s another question to go along with that: When could we find it out?

We suppose that the first order of business here, of course, is noting that there will, in fact, be another season on the network down the road. It’s pretty darn clear that a lot of people want it, and we don’t see the network canceling the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg drama as long as the cast wants to keep it going. It has dominated a timeslot for more than a decade and there are so few shows that come even close to achieving this sort of thing.

Now that we’ve noted that, let’s get now to the next order of business: Determining when the show will actually be back. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, CBS has a tendency to be pretty predictable when it comes to their premiere dates. Save for during the global health crisis of the past couple of years, we saw Blue Bloods premiere in late September. The most likely date to us is Friday, September 30, but we’d go ahead and circle September 23 and October 7 as possibilities, as well. A lot of it could depend on how many episodes the show has (it could be in the 20-22 range), and also if they’d rather have a longer summer break with fewer in-season hiatuses or a shorter break with some longer gaps between episodes.

Typically, CBS announces their fall schedule in May, but you have to wait until the summer to get specific dates. We don’t see that changing, so prepare to be patient over the next several weeks.

