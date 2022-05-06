Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing season 9 episode 19 on the air shortly? We’ve been excited for this one for a while.

Through “The Bear Mask,” you are going to take a deep journey into Aram’s psyche, and what could end up being a powerful story about mental health. There are a couple of things worth noting here from the start, as well: Mozhan Marno is back for the first time in years as Samar, and you will also be getting a chance to see Mierce back, as well. Luckily, you’ll see all of this tonight, and in the show’s standard 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below for some thoughts all about what’s going to be happening tonight from start to finish. Once you watch that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any reviews or previews the rest of the way.

Below, you can see the full Blacklist season 9 episode 19 synopsis — it’s not altogether revealing, but it gives you another reminder of where the focus is:

05/06/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Feeling the weight of recent pressures, Aram turns to an unusual outlet for release. TV-14

That “unusual outlet” is likely the mask, which could have some sort of soothing quality to it. We also wonder if it could cause Amir Arison’s character to hallucinate a little bit.

What about Reddington?

Rest assured, James Spader’s character still has a role to play here, as well! You will see him check in on Weecha after some of what she’s gone through as of late. Not only that, but he’ll probably also dig in further on “Mr. Kaplan” — we still don’t think she’s alive. Instead, someone is clearly trying to frustrate and confuse Reddington to get what they want. At this point, “what they want” may very well just be self-preservation.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







