Cobra Kai season 5 premiere date, first teaser revealed!

If you have been wondering about the Cobra Kai season 5 premiere date at Netflix, wonder no more!

Today, the streaming service revealed via a new teaser that the karate saga is going to be coming back with new episodes on Friday, September 9. This is a pretty fast turnaround from the end of season 4, but it also makes sense given that filming for this season has been wrapped for the past several months.

This teaser does a pretty good job of showing that the world for some of these characters is already rather different than it was at the end of season 4. Terry Silver ended up rigging the All Valley for Tory to win the women’s division and following that, he’s also worked to expand Cobra Kai. Now there are multiple locations all over the Valley, and he’s created far more of an empire than anyone previously expected. Daniel LaRusso has recruited Chozen to help take him down, but doing so will take some time and plenty of patience.

Meanwhile, Johnny Lawrence has a plan to go and find Miguel in Mexico. What does it entail? Him and Robby wandering around in shirts with “FBI” on the front of them. It’s dumb, but it just might work! Remember that Miguel is off looking for his biological father, and Robby was apparently recruited for this mission without realizing what the goal of this was in the first place.

