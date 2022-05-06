This Is Us season 6 episode 18: What could the series finale look like?

We know at this point that This Is Us season 6 episode 18 is going to be the series finale, but what in the world will it look like? How is a show like this going to end?

From the start, one of the whole goals of this show has been creating a beautiful picture of family, one with highs, lows, and tears of all varieties. We know that there have been a lot of sad tears as of late, especially in the wake of what happened to Miguel. There will probably be more sad tears coming courtesy of Rebecca. However, is the whole series going to end this way? Are we destined to spend the rest of the show’s run choking up? We’re not sure that this has to be the case.

It’s been confirmed at this point by NBC that episode 17, airing a week from Tuesday, is going to focus heavily on Rebecca’s deathbed and how the characters around her handle it. This doesn’t mean that she dies in this episode, but we wouldn’t be altogether shocked.

Meanwhile, we wouldn’t be shocked if episode 18 follows a slightly different path. At the moment, our sentiment is that the writers could try to end on a happier, more hopeful note. This could mean an opportunity to see where the lives of the Big Three go moving forward — maybe we see them find everything that they’ve always wanted in their lives.

How do you think that This Is Us season 6 (and the series overall) is going to end?

