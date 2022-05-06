A Million Little Things season 4 finale spoilers: How many twists lie ahead?

If you are excited for A Million Little Things and its upcoming season 4 finale, you should be. However, there is also a cause for concern. For starters, we don’t know whether or not it’s going to be the end of the series, just as we also can’t speak to what’s going to happen to any of these characters.

Are there going to be a number of twists the rest of the day? You better believe it! In a new interview with TV Guide, here is at least some of what star (and recent episode director) David Giuntoli had to say on the subject:

Oh God! There are things that are landmines and the thing about a landmine is that you don’t see it. I’ll just leave you with that.

In other words, by the end of this season there’s at least one twist that you won’t see coming, and perhaps even more than that! One of the great things about this show is that sometimes, they find a way to absolutely keep you guessing. We tend to believe they will do that all over again here, and we just hope there’s a chance to still see what’s on the other side.

Of course, we do also want to say this about some potential twists: We hope there are some great ones coming, but we also don’t want to just see twists for the sake of them. The have to be connected to what makes logical sense for characters like Eddie or Katherine, and they also have to move the story forward to some interesting places.

What do you most want to see now when it comes to the A Million Little Things season 4 finale?

Do you think we will see a cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

