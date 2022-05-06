The Blacklist season 9 episode 19 spoilers: How is Samar back?

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 19 tomorrow night on NBC, we know that there’s a lot of fantastic stuff around the bend.

In the end, though, the #1 thing worth discussing ahead of time is the return of Samar. The character is back! We haven’t see Mozhan Marno in a few years and ever since her return was announced, we’ve wondered how it could come about.

New The Blacklist video! Be sure to take a look below for some thoughts on what we could be seeing in episode 19. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there will be more discussions on the way, including another review.

Given that tomorrow’s “The Bear Mask” is going to feature Aram going to great lengths to find some sort of inner peace, we almost wondered if Samar was going to come back in some sort of psychedelic vision. Yet, the photo below (via Entertainment Weekly) shows her entering the Post Office with a cane. While nothing is concerned, it does feel like she may actually be coming back in the flesh! It’d be a surprise given that she went into hiding, and she was suffering from aphasia the last time we saw her. Yet, if Amir Arison’s character needs some comfort, she could be a good person to provide it.

In speaking more about the character’s return, here is what showrunner John Eisendrath had to say to the aforementioned site:

“Samar was, for a long time, an emotional touchstone for the show and, especially, for Aram. Having her back was both a reminder of how important she was to the series and still is for Aram … This episode is one in which Aram searches his soul for answers about the kind of person he wants to be. It is only fitting that in a search like that his soulmate — Samar — plays a major part.”

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist

What do you think about Samar’s return on The Blacklist season 9 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







