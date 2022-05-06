Call Me Kat season 2 finale: Was this the series finale? The Paris reveal

Tonight, the Call Me Kat season 2 finale aired on Fox, and there were a couple of big twists and turns along the way. We also saw the show conclude with Kat and Max in Paris — she was happy! This was a great culmination to the season, but is this also the end of the series?

There was a line in the finale (“see you in a few months”) that would obviously lead some to believe that the show is coming back, but don’t take that as some definite sign that it’s going to happen. Nothing is altogether confirmed for the time being. Instead, we could be waiting for another week or two to learn what Fox wants to do. The line in the episode was more of the writers presenting hope for the future; plus, it still would hold meaning to the characters even if the show is canceled.

What we do at least love about the way the show ended is that they allowed for it to be a fairly-solid ending if, in fact, this is the end. Remember that Call Me Kat is also based on the British comedy Miranda and, in general, British shows don’t tend to have extremely long runs.

In the end, we do think that there is a lot to be happy about at the end of this season. The whole purpose of a show like this is to make people laugh and/or brighten their day a little bit. When it comes to that first and foremost, we do think it is a success without question. There’s so much that we’re satisfied with when it comes to the finale and now, we just have to look towards the future.

