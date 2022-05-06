Julia season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max? Premiere date talk

Following today’s season 1 finale on HBO Max, can you expect a Julia season 2 to happen? Or, are we at the end of the road?

We don’t want to keep you waiting, so let’s go ahead and make the good news clear: There is more coming in terms of the Julia Child series! Sarah Lancashire stars as the famed chef, and this entire show is very much about the idea of celebrating food — and also celebrating each other. There’s so much to love and we appreciate that the season 2 has already been ordered.

Now, let’s share some of what people had to say about this decision…

Chris Keyser and Daniel Goldfarb, executive producers – “Julia Child tends to make people happy. In a bleak world, she is a welcome balm. Making this show has done the same for us. Working with our cast – with Sarah and David – our production team, writers, directors and editors, who have become our friends, makes us happy. In the language of Julia, it feeds our souls. The genuine love and care that HBO Max has shown for our show has been overwhelming. They allowed us to tell the simple story of a group of remarkable, oddball, passionate people, who joyfully live their lives to the fullest. That we get to keep them alive for another season makes us the happiest of all, and we are already hard at work.”

Sarah Aubrey, head of original context, HBO Max – “Through her masterful performance, Sarah Lancashire welcomed us into the life of Julia Child, a trailblazer who, among her many accomplishments, redefined the possibilities of public television and, in turn, brought French cuisine and culture into American living rooms. We are grateful to our creative team, led by Chris Keyser and Daniel Goldfarb, and talented cast who entranced us all with an endless helping of warmth and charm. JULIA is the perfect show for this moment and we look forward to serving more in season two.”

So when will season 2 premiere?

Odds are, you’re going to be waiting for a good while. We don’t expect it back until next year, but really, it comes down to when the story is perfect — we don’t think there’s any reason to rush any of this stuff along.

