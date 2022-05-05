Who is April Nocifora? Star Trek: Strange New Worlds airs title card

Who is April Nocifora? If you watched the premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds today, you most likely saw a title card at the very end. For the very first episode of the Anson Mount series, the producers opted to deliver an important tribute, and it just so happens to be to one of the franchise’s long-tenured unsung heroes.

April Nocifora has been involved in the Star Trek world, in some shape or form, since Star Trek: Deep Space Nine all the way back in 1995. She worked as a post-production coordinator for both that show and also Star Trek: Voyager, and was also involved in the film Star Trek: First Contact. In the modern era of the show, she’s been involved as a producers and supervising producer on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Short Treks, and Star Trek: Picard.

Tragically, Nocifora passed away in late 2021 after a battle with cancer, and since that time the greater Trek universe has worked to show their appreciation. The finale for Star Trek: Discovery was dedicated to her, and the same can be said now for the premiere of Strange New Worlds. Title cards are one of the best ways that any show can honor someone at the end of an episode; this is something that lives on in subsequent airings, and also invites viewers to learn a little more about them. While diehard Trekkers may know a little bit already about Nocifora’s work within the franchise, that may not be the case for newcomers or those who have watched casually here and there over the years.

We know that all things Star Trek are made with love, and we have a hard time thinking anyone behind the scenes will forget the contributions that April made over the course of many years. The card today is just a further example of her overall impact and the great love that exists for her behind the scenes.

Our thoughts and condolences continue to go out to Nocifora’s loved ones during what must be a continuously difficult time. We hope the tribute does serve as an added sense of comfort. (Photo: Paramount+.)

