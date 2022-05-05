Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? The atypical season 2 future

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting more delightful stories from this world sooner rather than later?

We can’t begin to express just how much we’ve loved this show over the past year. We understand why people have so much trepidation anytime a British show is adapted, especially one with so beloved a fan following. However, in this case Ghosts proved to be an almost instant hit, and one that a lot of viewers appreciated from start to finish. It featured some great characters, inventive humor, and some genuinely touching moments.

Unfortunately, last week’s hiatus for the show was not some sort of brief thing. Ghosts will not be airing a new episode on CBS during May sweeps, as season 1 has already come a close. We know that a season 2 is coming for the series and now, we just have to sit around and wait for it. Most likely, it will be on CBS’ fall schedule, which should be announced later this month.

So why isn’t Ghosts airing more episodes? For season 1, the decision was made to give the comedy 18 episodes, which is a tad shorter than you see from other comedies like Young Sheldon or The Neighborhood. That is due in part to the story-driven approach here, and likely an internal decision to not give too much of a good thing and strain the folks behind the scenes. Sometimes less is more, and we wouldn’t be surprised if we continued to see 18-episode orders in the future, as well. This is similar to what some other network shows like This Is Us are doing at this given point.

We know that Ghosts season 2 will be filming in the coming months and hopefully, there will be chances to get some more casting news in there.

