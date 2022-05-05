Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 21 spoilers: A crisis of confession

Next week on Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 21, you’re going to be seeing the last installment before the big finale — and it’s going to prove to be a fascinating case.

First things first, let’s note that the title here is “Confess Your Sins to be Free” — though ironically, it’s a confessional that could be the problem here. The SVU season 23 episode 21 synopsis has more insight all about that, and a personal sideplot for Benson as well:

05/12/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When the only evidence in a crime is a church confession, Carisi must find another way to prove his suspect guilty. Benson agrees to meet with an old friend seeking to make amends for past transgressions. TV-14

We’ll admit that this is far from the first time that we’ve seen a case like that — yet, they are almost always fascinating. Priests are often bound by the seal of confession, and it creates a myriad of problems for anyone investigating a case. Often, those in the Church do still want to help, but cannot do so in a direct way. You can imagine why this would be a hang-up for someone like Carisi. He is going to need to get creative, and this is why he’ll rely on people like Rollins or potentially Fin to help him get answers.

If you do love complicated cases, we do at least have a good sense that this is going to be a great one — fingers crossed it’s one remembered years after the fact. It could also carry into the finale to some degree, but we’ll have to wait and see if or how that happens.

