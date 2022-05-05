Law & Order season 21 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on Law & Order season 21 episode 9, you will see a story that inevitable stands out more than most. That’s what happens when it is the second-to-last of the season!

There are multiple subgenres when it comes to cases within the Dick Wolf series, but we’ll admit that “The Great Pretender” is one of our favorites. We’re always drawn to high-stakes cases involving either celebrity victims or suspects. This just adds another layer of adversity to the case, as you see characters forced to contend with the press and the added scrutiny that comes with the investigation. Sometimes, it also means that you’re stuck dealing with a number of anonymous tips from people who want to feel involved.

To see a few more specifics about this particular case, go ahead and check out the Law & Order season 21 episode 9 synopsis below:

05/12/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Bernard and Cosgrove must sift through fact and fiction to find the killer of a young Manhattan socialite. The murder trial takes a turn that becomes personal for Price and puts Maroun in a compromising situation. TV-14

Just from reading this and the episode’s title, does anyone else feel like this is the show’s version of Inventing Anna? We know that this franchise is famous for ripping things from the headline, so there could be elements of that mixed in there with a few other twists thrown in. Becoming a socialite is such tricky business, mostly because there’s no guaranteed way that it happens. Not only that, but so much of the entire act is about putting out a version of yourself that you hope other people will like.

