Big Brother Canada season 11: Is it renewed, canceled at Global?

Is there going to be a Big Brother Canada season 11 at Global? If not, when could the show be renewed? We understand if you’ve got these questions.

The first thing we should note here, of course, is where things stand at the moment: The network has neither renewed nor canceled the show at the moment. That should also not come as all that much of a surprise. Historically, Big Brother Canada does not get its renewals until after the fact, when executives are better able to analyze total profits and the viability of another season. We understand that a lot of that sounds boring, but hey, television is a business in the end. Global temporarily pressed pause on the show in the past, and there is always a concern they could do that again.

Last year, we heard about the season 10 renewal in early summer, so that is when we’d expect news again unless the network wants to surprise us.

Really, we don’t think there’s all that much that we would see changed for future seasons of the show, mostly because so much of what we have works well as it is. Big Brother Canada is in the midst of a pretty fantastic season from start to finish, one that had some twists but not too many. We’ve routinely had complaints about the lack of great live feeds and an overabundance of product integration, but we just think those are a part of this point. In the case of the sponsored content, it feels the show on the air! We’d rather have that than no show at all.

Could season 11 be an All-Star season?

We know there are people who want it but personally, we think that sometimes the dream of an All-Star season is better than the end result. Remember how much of a dud the last Big Brother: All-Stars was? We like the thrill of watching people play for the first time.

