Station 19 season 5 episode 17 spoilers: The last up before finale

Want to learn a little more when it comes to Station 19 season 5 episode 17? This is a story titled “The Road You Didn’t Take,” and there is a LOT of dramatic stuff coming up here. We’ll be seeing Vic and Theo responding to a delicate situation, Ben and Travis doing their best to help a patient, and potentially more of what Andy is going through amidst her court case.

Oh, and did we mention that this is the final episode before the finale? Once we get to the end of this story, we’re going to be left waiting to see what could be an emotional and shocking end to the season.

For a few more details on what to expect, go ahead and check out the full Station 19 season 5 episode 17 synopsis below:

“The Road You Didn’t Take” – Vic and Theo respond to a domestic disturbance between the parents of a trans teenager; Jack learns shocking new details about his childhood, and Ben and Travis help a clinic patient that’s long overdue for medical treatment on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MAY 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Whatever happens in this episode will certainly build into where things go in the finale; from there, of course, it could inevitably build into a season 6. Since we know there is more coming from this world, it feels inevitable that the producers are going to want to set the stage for that in some sort of way.

Can we have a few lighthearted moments in this episode? We certainly hope so. There’s been a lot of hard stuff over the past several months. first, we had the death of Dean; now, we’ve got everything that Andy is going through.

