Better Call Saul season 6: Rhea Seehorn explains Kim’s new secret

On this past episode of Better Call Saul season 6, we saw something that we’ve all been waiting for a really long time: A conversation between Kim Wexler and Mike Ehrmantraut. It was a particularly riveting one, as well, as we started to understand more of who is following Jimmy and Kim, and while Mike feels like it’s essential that his men continue to do that. He wants to ensure that Lalo is found and ultimately, it doesn’t seem like there’s much Kim can do to fight this for now.

What’s a little more surprising, meanwhile, is that Kim opted to not tell Jimmy about it. For the time being, he’s in the dark! Why do that? Is it really because Kim is made of “stronger” stuff, as it was suggested in the scene with Mike?

In a new interview with AMC.com, Rhea Seehorn (who also directed this past episode) made it clear that a part of her decision had to do with not saddling Jimmy with the news — but also, her own feeling that she can handle it on her own:

…I think she sees that he’s finally on the upswing. He’s feeling good. He had a great day. He got a bunch of new clients. He’s finally alive and has a light back in his eyes and feels good about the direction he’s going and she doesn’t want to crush that. She also doesn’t want to be told to stop this. I think you’re right– there’s a huge part of her that’s like he’s going to have PTSD again if I tell him that Lalo’s out there watching us. He’s also going to be terrified for me. And then the third rail is her ego. I think she thinks she has it under control and that she can keep this car on the track.

There is no denying that Kim is a strong and capable person; however, it definitely feels like she’ll eventually bite off more than she can chew. There’s only so long that she can keep these plates spinning in the air!

What do you most want to see on Better Call Saul season 6 with Jimmy and Kim moving forward?

