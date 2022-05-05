Walker season 2 episode 17 return date for Jared Padalecki, cast

Following the events of tonight’s installment, it makes sense to want the Walker season 2 episode 17 return date, right? There are a handful of installments still left in the season, and we tend to think we’ll have a chance to see some surprises all across the board here.

The first thing we should go ahead and note, though, is that you’ll be waiting for at least a little while to see some of these surprises play out. For the next few weeks, the Jared Padalecki drama is going to be off the air. There are still four more remaining, and they will come on the network starting on Thursday, June 2. The finale, meanwhile, is scheduled for June 23.

So what will we see over the rest of the season? There is no official synopsis yet for what lies ahead, but it feels like we could summarize it merely with the words “new challenges.” There’s a chance to present some surprising twists to Cordell’s family in the remaining episodes, ones that could unsettle the community and lead to a thrilling showdown. While we understand that Walker is not entirely a Western, there’s still something worthwhile that comes from leaning on that here and there when it suits the story. Why not have a little bit of fun with that? We do think, to some measure, that it helps to aid the story.

We know already that there is a season 3 coming, so you don’t have to worry that much about that. We tend to imagine, in fact, that the writers are going to set the stage for that with some sort of epic cliffhanger down the road. It benefits them to do something like that as a means to keep people watching.

