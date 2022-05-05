Is Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? Are we kicking off May sweeps in a big way?

We know there’s some great stuff coming up, especially when you think about a crossover that will feature Benson and Stabler working together once more. Luckily, you are going to see that tonight and a whole lot more! Most indications are that the crossover is mostly going to take place in Organized Crime, but we wouldn’t be shocked if SVU works to set that up to a certain degree alongside taking on a case of its own.

For all three of these shows, the stakes are inevitably going to be higher than ever. That’s a consequence of where we are in the season right now. There are only three weeks to go, and we imagine that narratives will ratchet up and we’ll start to get some teases as to how stories will wind down. It’d be nice to know if Organized Crime / the original Law & Order are coming back, but we’re pretty hopeful for some renewal news soon.

While we wait for that, let’s go ahead and share synopsis for all three of these upcoming episodes tonight:

Law & Order season 21 episode 8, “Severance” – 05/05/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When the CFO of a Fortune 500 company is found strangled in her home, Bernard and Cosgrove work to connect multiple dead ends to find her killer. The prosecution is faced with an uphill battle as McCoy and Price butt heads over a choice that could cost them the case. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 20, “Did You Believe in Miracles?” – 05/05/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When a student’s school reports a girl missing, the squad must track down a trusted family friend for answers. Benson gets a Mother’s Day surprise. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 20, “Lost One” – 05/05/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When a 9-year-old girl is kidnapped in connection with the Brotherhood, Stabler and the task force must work together with Benson and the SVU to track down the culprits before it’s too late. TV-14

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SVU, including a change in showrunners for season 24

What do you want to see on Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stay tuned here to get more insight that you will not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







