Halo season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The last before the finale

Next week Halo season 1 episode 8 is coming to Paramount+; should we brace for a return to form?

We gotta start off here with some honesty: The Kwan Ha storyline just isn’t it. Spending a whole episode this week on her story fell largely flat, mostly because it was too much of a deviation from what we’re getting with Master Chief and some other characters. We haven’t seen enough yet to justify the attention paid to it. Is it possible that this could change down the road? Absolutely, and on a lot of levels we hope that there’s a payoff here. Otherwise, we’ve got a lot of questions on the direction of the show in the long-term.

Luckily, we do know that episode 8 (titled “Allegiance”) is going to refocus somewhat on John and his journey; as a matter of fact, the mythology surrounding the Halo itself should take center stage once more. You can get a good sense of that in a sneak peek that you can see in the video below. (It’s located at the tail end.) In it, Pablo Schreiber’s character has a lengthy conversation with Makee about the Halo, why the Covenant is after it, and a good bit more.

We don’t necessarily expect any closure in this story; it’s ultimately rather hard to when you consider where we are in the story right now. With that being said, we 100% do think we’ll end off here in a spot where we are all collectively clamoring for more. The finale is likely going to be the biggest and boldest thing we’ve seen on Halo so far and with a season 2 renewal already secured, there’s no pressure on the writers to tie together all the loose ends.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Halo season 1 episode 8 on Paramount+?

Is there any one thing in particular you’re looking forward to? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for even more updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

