The Blacklist season 9 episode 19: Amir Arison on intense ‘The Bear Mask’

Tomorrow night’s The Blacklist season 9 episode 19 is titled “The Bear Mask,” and we’ve got a sense already that this one will be intense. How much so? Let’s just say that it is one of the most trying and emotional episodes that Amir Arison has ever done — and he’s been on the show since season 1!

In a post on Twitter (see below), the actor notes that “The Bear Mask” is the hardest he’s “ever worked on an episode of television in [his] life.” He also notes that Aram addressed his mental health throughout much of the story, which revolves around Aram taking an atypical approach to handling the stress and pressure in his life. The character has gone through a lot since becoming the interim director of the Task Force — and could end up taking the role full-time depending on what happens with Harold Cooper.

We imagine that some of the story ahead will be psychological and introspective — we could even enter Aram’s mind to some degree! Samar is going to return for this episode, but it remains to be seen if she is around in the present or in some sort of dream sequence. It’s also been confirmed that we will also see Mierce back, though we wonder if that is tied more to Weecha’s injuries than anything going on with Arison’s character.

For some bonus Amir-related content, check out an interview below with him on New York Live, where he discusses the show alongside his upcoming performance on Broadway’s The Kite Runner.

The hardest I’ve ever worked on an episode of television in my life. This Friday night on #TheBlacklist – among other things, Aram addresses his mental health, a very personal & important episode to me. #Season9 #TheBearMask #NBC ✍️ by @schecpiece 🎥 by @mattmcloota #DreamTeam pic.twitter.com/JZijNZsjrX — Amir Arison (@AmirArison) May 4, 2022

