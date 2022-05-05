The Star Trek: Picard season 2 finale has come and gone, and it’s fair to say that it delivered all sorts of big moments and surprises.

Yet, the one we absolutely did not see coming was the cameo from Wil Wheaton. The former Star Trek: The Next Generation star was not mentioned in the recent cast announcement for season 3, and now we understand why: There was a surprise at the end of this season.

Anytime a former cast member comes back to the Trek universe, it is always a cause of great excitement. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what Sir Patrick Stewart had to say about the return of Wesley Crusher, and also the potential for him to come back again down the road:

It was marvelous. I had great respect for Wil and the work that he did in Next Generation. There was, in a sense, probably mostly at the beginning, that he was the kid in the show. But as I got to know him, I found that, apart from the fun he loved to have, he wasn’t a kid. He was a very, very mature 13-year-old when we first met him. He might have been 12. I’m not sure. And so, to have this grown-up man back… I mean, he has interviewed me several times for his own show, and I have been astonished by his articulacy and his thoughtfulness and wisdom with regard to The Next Generation and what we did. I hope that he hasn’t given up acting, performing. I hope that we see him again, because I think Wil brings a very significant quality to the screen.

We know that Wesley was a polarizing character on The Next Generation and from our vantage point, there has to be something quite healing about getting to play him now. It’s a chance to redefine Wheaton’s experience, which may be especially valuable given that he was so young when he first appeared as his character.

