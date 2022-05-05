NCIS season 19 finale spoilers: How will McGee help Parker?

When the NCIS season 19 finale arrives on CBS a little bit later this month, there will be a crisis like no other featuring Alden Parker. The character will be framed for murder, and is there any way that we’ll see him get out of it?

Well, consider the finale to be the most high-stakes operation we’ve seen for Gary Cole’s character since the start of the show. Not only that, but it’s going to be a chance to learn a lot more about his life! A new TV Insider report notes that we’ll see Parker’s ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo) play an important role in helping him out. We’ll also learn more about his hobbies away from work and see a location that should return on occasion in season 20.

As for how the rest of the team is going to lend a helping hand, rest assured that McGee is going to step up to the plate. Here is what showrunner Steven D. Binder had to say to the aforementioned publication:

“Parker put his a– on the line to help Gibbs in Alaska. McGee hasn’t forgotten … Gibbs’ energy permeates the story.”

Of course, Gibbs’ “energy” doesn’t mean that Mark Harmon is going to be coming back. Do we think he would want to help Parker, given that Parker helped him? Sure, but he’s also all the way off in Alaska and he’s not actively an agent at this point. We’re not sure what exactly he could accomplish in this situation.

