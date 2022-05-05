And Just Like That season 2: Kim Cattrall still has zero interest

Even though And Just Like That has referenced Samantha Jones’ presence on multiple occasions, that doesn’t mean she will appear. We’ve never heard anyone express a lot of confidence that it’s going to happen and beyond just that, Kim Cattrall herself still has zero interest.

As a part of a new Variety cover story, the actress (who is currently Future Sophie on How I Met Your Father) made it clear that she is not coming back to the world of Carrie Bradshaw, noting that “it’s powerful to say no.” She also had the following to say on saying goodbye to this character, who she played across every season and then multiple movies:

“It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough … I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

Ultimately, we know that there is more of And Just Like That coming, and it will continue to focus on the other characters of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. We could see the show including text-message conversations involving Samantha in the future, but that may be it. We know that there’s been constant headlines over the years about Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker’s relationship; in the Variety piece, she refers to her former co-stars as “colleagues” more so than close friends.

Do we understand the need to gloss up headlines here to make it seem like there’s some sort of feud between Cattrall and her one-time co-stars? Sure, in the sense that it’s a part of this business; yet, we also don’t think this is what is really happening here. Instead, we’re looking at a case of someone who just wants to do different things and not just keep playing the same person she lived with for a big chunk of her life. There’s nothing that controversial about it through this lens.

