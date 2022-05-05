Big Sky season 2 episode 18 spoilers: First look at finale!

There are a couple of things we can say about Big Sky season 2 episode 18 but, of course, we start off by noting it’s the finale! There is inevitably going to be a lot of crazy stuff that unfolds over the course of this hour, and we’re excited to dive a little further into it.

First and foremost, it’s clear that this episode is going to try and resolve a couple of big stories — take what’s been going on with Ren for most of the season, and whether or not Travis makes it out of all of this alive. These are two threads that specifically have been woven into the story for a pretty long time now, and they could still continue to be that way moving forward.

To get a few more details on all of this, go ahead and check out the full Big Sky season 2 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Catch a Few Fish” – In a struggle between head and heart, final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return; meanwhile, Ren and Jag find a new familial bond and decide together how to handle their father now that he’s crossed a serious line. After receiving a startling surprise from Scarlett, Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever. Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town; and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for a while … on the season two finale of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, MAY 19 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Now, let’s pose the question that could overshadow just about everything else with this show: Will there be a big cliffhanger? You have to almost imagine so, given that it’s woven into its DNA. The unfortunate thing is that there’s no confirmation that we’ll get a season 3 as of yet and with that, everything could hang in the balance with this show … including the status of certain key characters.

What did you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2 episode 18?

