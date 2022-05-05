Tonight, The Conners season 4 episode 18 worked to pay off something that has been months in the making: A reunion for Darlene and Ben.

It’s always been clear that the two have still cared for one another for a while now, but the question was if they could get past everything that happened in the past. Who knew that Sara Gilbert’s character falling through the roof would be the thing that altered the course of their future? All of a sudden, it made Ben realize how desperate he was to never lose her.

Then, the truly surprising thing happened — he proposed! They went from being back together to a proposal in literally a matter of seconds, and all of it took place while she was lying in a hospital bed. She said yes after a few jokes and now, the two are going to be planning a wedding … eventually, anyway. We’ll have to wait and see when we get more stories all about that.

So why would The Conners deliver this story now? We think a part of it has to do with them simply wanting to give us a dramatic story during May sweeps. The other part of it, meanwhile, is likely tied to Darlene and Ben having gone through it already. We know that so much of this show is about struggle and laughing through the pain, but there does need to be a few good wins here and there. Within this storyline in particular, we had one of the better wins that we’ve had in a good while.

What we hope the next episode gives us is a chance to see more reactions to the surprise proposal — and potentially a few good one-liners all rolled into one.

