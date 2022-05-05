Is Danielle Panabaker leaving The Flash, and are we closing in on the end of Killer Frost’s journey? At this point, it’s fair to have these questions.

With the death of Frost, it’s clear now that the longtime series regular is down to just one character — it’s also clear that we are closer to the show’s endgame. The CW renewed it recently for a season 9, but it’s becoming increasingly obvious that the original plan may have been for it to end this year. Here’s some of what Panabaker herself had to say about her future status to TVLine:

“I hope to be back… I will say that I was very surprised to see that there was another season [ordered]. I think that emotionally, I, at least, was planning for Season 8 to be our last. But I’m grateful to the show and to the fans, and hopefully there’s more story to be told.”

For now, it feels like there are negotiations ongoing about Panabaker’s future on the show, but we’re reasonably optimistic that she will return in some shape or form. She does still have one character to play!

The larger question we have right now is what the story could even be for a season 9. If the original plan was for this to be the final year, how can things get any more crazy than they are right now? Is there a way to evolve the show at all at this point? These characters are all pretty darn powerful at this point, and it’s also increasingly hard to find challenges and things for them to do that we’ve never seen from them before.

Next week, Team Flash says goodbye to Frost, and we’ll have to see where things go from there…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Danielle Panabaker on The Flash moving forward?

Are you worried about the future of Caitlin now? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







