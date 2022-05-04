NCIS season 19 finale spoilers: Will Ducky be appearing?

We’re starting to learn a few things on the NCIS season 19 finale, whether it be a big story for Parker or the debut of Teri Polo as his ex-wife.

Today, we can also confirm that a familiar face is going to be coming back for the episode, as well, in David McCallum! Not only that, but Ducky is going to be around for both of the remaining episodes, which air on May 16 and May 23.

New NCIS video! Take a look below if you want to watch everything that we had to say on this past episode of the show. We’ve also got two more episodes we’ll be discussing this season, so remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates all about the show.

This news is confirmed in a new TV Insider piece, one that also indicates that Ducky’s initial return is going to be to lend Jimmy a helping hand on a case. Since McCallum’s character has moved into the role of NCIS Historian, it’s clear that he has less to do on cases on a day-to-day basis, but the writers are still happy to use him whenever they can. (Showrunner Steven D. Binder also notes that there could be a “moment” between Palmer and Knight in the finale, so keep your eyes peeled for that.)

Unfortunately, there’s no word on the ultimate question that so many have: Whether or not Mark Harmon could return as Gibbs. If Parker is in some sort of legal trouble in the finale you could easily make the argument that Gibbs could pitch in … but it may be rather difficult with him in Alaska. We do think we’ll see the character again at some point, but there is no guarantee that it’s going to happen this spring.

Related – Get some more news on where the future is going for NCIS this season

What do you want to see from the final episodes of NCIS season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







