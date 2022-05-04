Blue Bloods season 12 episode 20 (finale) sneak peek: Erin, Frank at odds

Friday night’s Blue Bloods season 12 finale could be a big one for the future of many Reagans, but could Erin be at the top of the list? After spending much of the last year contemplating a run for District Attorney, we are starting to wonder whether it could be close to actually happening.

To get some better insight all about this very thing, go ahead and check out the sneak peeks below! These two give you a good sense of what is going on as a fight is bubbling over between the Police Commissioner’s office and the District Attorney. What’s the source of it? Crawford is instituting a new rule that classifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor, which is something that Frank strongly objects to. Of course, Erin finds herself stuck in the middle of all of it, and she’s both arguing with her father and looking to Anthony for a little bit of support. She may have a say, but she also does not have full control.

What we are left to wonder here is whether or not this storyline could lead eventually to a larger battle between Crawford and Erin for the title of DA altogether. We do personally believe that we’re eventually going to see Bridget Moynahan’s character take on that role. We’ve been on a journey for a rather long time with this character, even before she made any intentions clear about her future. We’ve seen her evolve and know that she’s good at the job. She understands, after all, that so much of being a good leader is being able to come up with a good compromise. (She likely learned this from her father.)

If nothing else, it’d be great if Erin starts off a formal campaign for DA at the end of the season, and that this could tie into something more substantial in the fall.

