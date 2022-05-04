Saved by the Bell revival canceled at Peacock; no season 3 happening

After two seasons over at Peacock, it looks like school will no longer be in session for Saved by the Bell.

According to a report from Deadline, the revival of the classic ’90s series will not be returning for a season 3. The move comes as a mild surprise, mostly because we felt like this had potential to be one of the streaming service’s signature shows. Yet, despite some longtime fan favorites sticking around for this new version, it never garnered the attention or, clearly, the views that we expected. This goes in contrast to Bel Air, which quickly became one of Peacock’s most-popular shows. (Granted, it’s more of a reimagining of the original property than a revival.)

Speaking to the aforementioned publication, here is what a Peacock spokeswoman had to say:

“We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans … Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield’s superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show’s legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen. We’re grateful to Tracey, Franco Bario, our partners at UTV, the beloved cast, and the fans who have continued to champion one of the most iconic shows of all time.”

In its totality, Peacock is still a streaming service working to determine precisely what it wants to be. We’re not altogether sure that they have figured this out as of yet, since they haven’t broke out in the way that many of their competitors have. Yet, NBCUniversal is working to still create new shows while securing the rights to a lot of the programs under their umbrella. Take, for example, shows like Top Chef and The Real Housewives, who are moving over to the service as a next-day streaming partner.

What do you think about the Saved by the Bell revival being canceled over at Peacock?

