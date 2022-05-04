Good Sam season 1 episode 13 spoilers: Is this the series finale?

Next week on Good Sam season 1 episode 13, you are seeing the end of the road for this chapter of the story. Or, depending on what CBS decides down the road, the end of the series itself. The Sophia Bush show has not been renewed or canceled at the time of this writing, and we have yet to hear any evidence to suggest that the network has neared a decision.

Are we optimistic the show is coming back? Unfortunately, no. Good Sam has performed worse than almost every other scripted show on the network, and more often than not that is grounds for it getting canceled. If you love the show, the only advice that we can give you is 1) check it out live and 2) try and encourage some of your friends and loved ones to do the same. It does matter a lot to networks that there is a demand for more episodes down the road, and that may be one of the last hopes that a show like Good Sam really has.

No matter what the future holds for the series, let’s just hope that it goes out in a big, awesome way. There unfortunately isn’t that much out there about the finale just yet — save for that the episode is titled “To Whom It May Concern,” and you can view the full synopsis below:

“To Whom It May Concern” – The battle between Sam and Griff takes a shocking turn that will irrevocably change their family dynamic and the future of the hospital.

We really can’t be shocked that the two story is diving into this particular thing. So much of Good Sam from the start revolved around the relationship between Griff and Sam. We’ve seen a lot of various highs and lows for it already, but this was always the place that it was probably destined to end up.

