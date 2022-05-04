Growin-ish season 5, Motherland: Fort Salem premiere dates revealed

Today, Freeform unveiled their latest summer premiere dates, and it means good news for fans of Grown-ish or Motherland: Fort Salem.

Let’s start things off here with the former, fresh on the heels of the Black-ish series finale airing on ABC last month. Grown-ish season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, July 20 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. The official logline gives you a pretty good sense of what’s ahead here:

On the heels of big sister Zoey’s graduation, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior (Marcus Scribner), enrolls at Cal U and embarks on his own journey to being “grown.”

Yara Shihidi will still appear on the series moving forward, but a number of other main cast members from the past four seasons have departed. This is going to be more of Junior’s story now, and there are probably some other characters who will be joining the party. Don’t be surprised if a few other familiar faces from the original show turn up here and there, as well.

As for Motherland: Fort Salem…

This season is coming a little bit sooner — think Tuesday, June 21 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. The logline here is a bit more descriptive, but odds are you won’t understand a single word of it unless you’ve watched the first two seasons already:

The end of season 2 of “Motherland: Fort Salem” left Abigail, Tally, Raelle and Scylla fugitives on the run. Now without a military nor a home, they seek protection alongside the Dodger community in the Cession — but laying low and staying out of trouble has never been their strong suit. With witch hunters working against them from inside the White House, our heroes must call upon ancient forces in the final battle for their right to exist.

